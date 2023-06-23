Pa. hunters donated nearly 1.3 million servings of venison during past season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania hunters donated over 235,000 pounds of venison in the past season to help feed hungry residents.

Hunters gave more than 6,200 deer to the state's venison donation program, Hunters Sharing the Harvest.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said an average-sized deer can provide enough high-protein, low-fat meat for 200 servings. Hunters Sharing the Harvest said the deer donated this season will provide about 1.25 million servings.

The program gives hunters a way to share extra venison at no extra cost to them through a statewide network of participating butchers, food pantries and community assistance centers.

"Pennsylvania deer hunters continue to astound us with their generosity and selflessness," said Randy Ferguson, the executive director of Hunters Sharing the Harvest.

"When that hunter generosity is combined with the efforts of our participating processors, area coordinators and financial supporters around the state, we have an extremely effective mission. And this is what we're seeing in these historic donation numbers."