Pennsylvania House passes bill ending "speculative ticketing"

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Leaders in the state House are passing a bill that will protect your ability to score your favorite concert or Steelers tickets. It's called "speculative ticketing."

We saw a lot of it during Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour," where resellers sell you a ticket that they don't actually have. Many times, victims not only fail to get a real ticket but also don't get their money back.

This bill not only forces resellers to have the tickets before they can be advertised or sold, but it also allows consumers and venues to sue for damages. It also prevents resellers from using deceptive websites to make you think that you're purchasing a ticket from the venue directly.

"I'm not trying to stop or restrict secondary sellers from stopping their trade. I'm merely calling for honesty and transparency in that process," said state Representative Rob Matzie.

The House is also expected to vote this week on a bill that would eliminate so-called "junk fees" and require all mandatory fees and charges to be included in advertised ticket prices.