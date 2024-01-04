Pennsylvania has one of the highest xylazine overdose death rates, CDC says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- According to the CDC, Pennsylvania has one of the highest overdose death rates when it comes to xylazine. It's an animal tranquilizer that's being used with drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

The state Department of Health said xylazine contributed to more than 640 deaths in 2022. That's a 1,000% increase from 2018.

CDC data shows Pennsylvania as one of the highest states for overdose deaths with xylazine detected. Other states with numbers near Pennsylvania included Maryland and Connecticut.

Xylazine, or "tranq," is presenting challenges as naloxone is not bringing people out of overdoses.

"They're actually out or passed out or really just not with it for a much longer period than what we're seeing with fentanyl or any other opioid we've encountered before," AHN physician Dr. Divya Venkat said.

Shaler Hampton EMS Chief Eric Schmidt said they still administer the drug but if it doesn't bring them back they have to use other means to keep someone alive while they get to the hospital.

"Many times we will have to put a breathing tube in to help them breathe, support their respirations, maybe start an IV, administer some medications, those kinds of things while we get them to the hospital," Schmidt said.

According to Dr. Venkat, the drug is believed to be used to give users a longer high and not feel as bad if they suffer from fentanyl withdrawal. Xylazine causes people to be out of it for extended periods of time and causes significant skin damage.

"Those wounds can lead to things like amputation. So people might have so much skin death or damage that it goes down to tendons," Dr. Venkat.

This is a fairly new problem medical providers are tackling. It started in the eastern part of the state before moving here. Dr. Venkat said it was only last fall when she started seeing patients coming in with this drug in their system.

"In October I started to see more patients with the xylazine and now it just seems to be kind of an everyday part of our practice," Dr. Venkat said over Zoom.

As people carry naloxone more, they still want people to use it on someone who has overdosed because many times xylazine is mixed with fentanyl.

"So it's extremely critical that we still give people naloxone if they're experiencing an overdose," Dr. Venkat told KDKA-TV.

"You don't know what they are anymore. You have no idea what's in there. Despite what they say it is, it's probably not what it really is," Chief Schmidt said.

Just this week, a father was arrested for his then-1-year-old daughter coming in contact with xylazine and almost dying from an overdose. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.