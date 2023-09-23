Pennsylvania high school football scores: September 22, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Bonner-Prendergast 13, Cardinal O'Hara 7

Brownsville 36, Carrick 30

Frankford 6, West Philadelphia 0

Imhotep Charter 26, Abraham Lincoln 14

Minersville 41, Panther Valley 28

Philadelphia Central 44, KIPP Cooper Norcross, N.J. 0

Philadelphia George Washington 40, Overbrook 0

Philadelphia Northeast 19, Gratz 0

Susquehanna Township 28, Shippensburg 19