Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 6, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Abraham Lincoln 26, Bartram 8

Academy of the New Church 40, Philadelphia George Washington 13

Dobbins/Randolph 22, Edison 0

Martin Luther King 32, Frankford 8

Mastery Charter North 25, Philadelphia Central 15

Neumann-Goretti 6, Bonner-Prendergast 0

Perkiomen School 36, Delaware County Christian School 34

South Philadelphia 14, Overbrook 0

West Philadelphia 20, Belmont Charter 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Academy Park vs. Downingtown East, ccd.