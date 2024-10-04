Pennsylvania high school football scores for October, 4, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 5 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.

With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

Beaver Area 42, Deer Lakes 0

Belle Vernon 68, Chartiers Valley 21

Bellefonte 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Berks Catholic 35, Kutztown 34

Berlin-Brothersvalley 10, Tussey Mountain 0

Berwick 41, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Big Spring 30, West Perry 13

Biglerville 17, York Catholic 14

Bishop Canevin 42, Serra Catholic 0

Bishop McCort 34, Westmont Hilltop 14

Blue Mountain 55, Lehighton 14

Bonner & Prendergast 41, Father Judge High School 14

Bradford 27, Smethport 12

California 44, Carmichaels 8

Cambria Heights 43, Conemaugh Township 6

Cambridge Springs 54, Cochranton 0

Central Martinsburg 40, Penns Valley 6

Central York 62, Northeastern 13

Chambersburg 28, Carlisle 13

Clairton 70, Springdale 0

Conestoga Valley 28, Governor Mifflin 21

Connellsville 17, North Star 7

Corry 48, North East 0

Delone Catholic High School 40, Hanover 7

DuBois 62, Ridgway 18

East Stroudsburg North 21, Pleasant Valley 20

Eastern York 49, Dover 0

Elizabeth-Forward 56, Derry 14

Elwood City Riverside 14, Freedom 0

Emmaus 31, Whitehall 7

Fairview 10, Fort LeBoeuf 0

Farrell def. Kennedy Catholic High School, forfeit

Forest Hills 42, Central Cambria 6

Fort Cherry 35, Cornell 6

Frankford 14, Boys' Latin 6

Franklin Regional 52, Fox Chapel 14

Garnet Valley 41, Radnor 0

General McLane 48, Warren 6

Harbor Creek 31, Girard 12

Harrisburg 33, Altoona 0

Hickory 56, Titusville 21

Interboro 36, Penn Wood 8

Jim Thorpe 39, Catasauqua 0

Kane Area 20, Brookville 14

Kiski 36, Latrobe 13

Lewisburg 41, Midd-West 7

Line Mountain 55, Middletown 21

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 40, Mercersburg Academy 6

MLK 20, Gratz 14

Manheim Township 38, Cedar Crest 13

Meadville 62, Franklin 6

Mechanicsburg 42, Northern York 14

Monessen 14, Chartiers-Houston 7

Montgomery 45, Northwest 8

Montoursville 44, Central Mountain 7

Montrose 13, Holy Redeemer 0

Mount Pleasant 28, Greensburg Salem 21

Mt Union 46, Juniata Valley 0

Muncy 59, North Penn-Mansfield 20

New Oxford 43, Kennard-Dale 6

North Hills 21, Plum 14

Northern Cambria 28, Penns Manor 0

Northern Lehigh 42, Wilson 7

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Pottsville 0

Olney 18, Edison 12

Palmerton 44, Palisades 21

Parkland 56, Allentown Dieruff 6

Penn Cambria 45, Chestnut Ridge 7

Penn Charter 21, Wyoming Seminary 0

Penncrest 21, Upper Darby 0

Perkiomen School 29, Coventry 28

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 56, Shaler 7

Pope John Paul II 41, Pottsgrove 0

Richland 49, Greater Johnstown High School 14

Schuylkill Valley 42, Columbia 6

Scranton 31, Wallenpaupack 7

Scranton Prep 27, Abington Heights 21

Selinsgrove 14, Shikellamy 7

Seneca 27, Eisenhower 14

Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 30

Seton-LaSalle 49, Sto-Rox 0

Shamokin 28, Williamsport 16

Sharon 35, Grove City 0

Sharpsville 35, Mercer 6

Shippensburg 35, Gettysburg 7

Souderton 44, Bensalem 13

South Philadelphia 7, Academy at Palumbo 6

South Western 27, West York 7

Southern Lehigh 43, Tamaqua 7

Susquehannock 21, York Suburban 14

Troy 50, Wellsboro 20

Tyrone 32, Huntingdon 7

Unionville 20, Avon Grove 7

United Valley 28, Portage Area 0

University, W.Va. 17, Butler 13

Upper Dauphin 30, Camp Hill 21

Upper St Clair 17, South Fayette 7

Valley View 21, North Pocono 14

Western Wayne 42, West Scranton 16

Wilkes-Barre 21, Pittston 10

Williams Valley 47, Panther Valley 0

Some high school football scores are provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/