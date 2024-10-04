Pennsylvania high school football scores for October, 4, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 5 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.
With plenty of big storylines for teams throughout Western Pennsylvania, it's going to be an exciting season.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
Beaver Area 42, Deer Lakes 0
Belle Vernon 68, Chartiers Valley 21
Bellefonte 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Berks Catholic 35, Kutztown 34
Berlin-Brothersvalley 10, Tussey Mountain 0
Berwick 41, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
Big Spring 30, West Perry 13
Biglerville 17, York Catholic 14
Bishop Canevin 42, Serra Catholic 0
Bishop McCort 34, Westmont Hilltop 14
Blue Mountain 55, Lehighton 14
Bonner & Prendergast 41, Father Judge High School 14
Bradford 27, Smethport 12
California 44, Carmichaels 8
Cambria Heights 43, Conemaugh Township 6
Cambridge Springs 54, Cochranton 0
Central Martinsburg 40, Penns Valley 6
Central York 62, Northeastern 13
Chambersburg 28, Carlisle 13
Clairton 70, Springdale 0
Conestoga Valley 28, Governor Mifflin 21
Connellsville 17, North Star 7
Corry 48, North East 0
Delone Catholic High School 40, Hanover 7
DuBois 62, Ridgway 18
East Stroudsburg North 21, Pleasant Valley 20
Eastern York 49, Dover 0
Elizabeth-Forward 56, Derry 14
Elwood City Riverside 14, Freedom 0
Emmaus 31, Whitehall 7
Fairview 10, Fort LeBoeuf 0
Farrell def. Kennedy Catholic High School, forfeit
Forest Hills 42, Central Cambria 6
Fort Cherry 35, Cornell 6
Frankford 14, Boys' Latin 6
Franklin Regional 52, Fox Chapel 14
Garnet Valley 41, Radnor 0
General McLane 48, Warren 6
Harbor Creek 31, Girard 12
Harrisburg 33, Altoona 0
Hickory 56, Titusville 21
Interboro 36, Penn Wood 8
Jim Thorpe 39, Catasauqua 0
Kane Area 20, Brookville 14
Kiski 36, Latrobe 13
Lewisburg 41, Midd-West 7
Line Mountain 55, Middletown 21
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 40, Mercersburg Academy 6
MLK 20, Gratz 14
Manheim Township 38, Cedar Crest 13
Meadville 62, Franklin 6
Mechanicsburg 42, Northern York 14
Monessen 14, Chartiers-Houston 7
Montgomery 45, Northwest 8
Montoursville 44, Central Mountain 7
Montrose 13, Holy Redeemer 0
Mount Pleasant 28, Greensburg Salem 21
Mt Union 46, Juniata Valley 0
Muncy 59, North Penn-Mansfield 20
New Oxford 43, Kennard-Dale 6
North Hills 21, Plum 14
Northern Cambria 28, Penns Manor 0
Northern Lehigh 42, Wilson 7
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Pottsville 0
Olney 18, Edison 12
Palmerton 44, Palisades 21
Parkland 56, Allentown Dieruff 6
Penn Cambria 45, Chestnut Ridge 7
Penn Charter 21, Wyoming Seminary 0
Penncrest 21, Upper Darby 0
Perkiomen School 29, Coventry 28
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 56, Shaler 7
Pope John Paul II 41, Pottsgrove 0
Richland 49, Greater Johnstown High School 14
Schuylkill Valley 42, Columbia 6
Scranton 31, Wallenpaupack 7
Scranton Prep 27, Abington Heights 21
Selinsgrove 14, Shikellamy 7
Seneca 27, Eisenhower 14
Seneca Valley 31, Canon-McMillan 30
Seton-LaSalle 49, Sto-Rox 0
Shamokin 28, Williamsport 16
Sharon 35, Grove City 0
Sharpsville 35, Mercer 6
Shippensburg 35, Gettysburg 7
Souderton 44, Bensalem 13
South Philadelphia 7, Academy at Palumbo 6
South Western 27, West York 7
Southern Lehigh 43, Tamaqua 7
Susquehannock 21, York Suburban 14
Troy 50, Wellsboro 20
Tyrone 32, Huntingdon 7
Unionville 20, Avon Grove 7
United Valley 28, Portage Area 0
University, W.Va. 17, Butler 13
Upper Dauphin 30, Camp Hill 21
Upper St Clair 17, South Fayette 7
Valley View 21, North Pocono 14
Western Wayne 42, West Scranton 16
Wilkes-Barre 21, Pittston 10
Williams Valley 47, Panther Valley 0
___
Some high school football scores are provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/