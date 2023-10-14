Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 13, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!
Bayard Rustin High School 43, Sun Valley 8
Bristol 41, Morrisville 6
Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 19
Cambria Heights 41, Conemaugh Township 6
Canton 42, Athens 19
Cedar Cliff 55, Palmyra 18
Central Bucks South 42, Neshaminy 0
Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 0
Central Dauphin 48, Altoona 14
Central Martinsburg 42, Bedford 7
Clarion Area 70, Dubois 0
Cocalico 37, Donegal 0
Crestwood 50, Hanover Area 7
Cumberland Valley 30, Carlisle 8
Downingtown East 49, Avon Grove 0
Eastern York 26, Susquehannock 13
Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Butler 7
Erie McDowell 49, Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 18
Fort Cherry 42, Cornell 13
Frankford 8, Benjamin Franklin 6
Garden Spot 48, Central Mountain 0
Garnet Valley 27, Conestoga 14
Governor Mifflin 45, Lebanon 0
Gratz 22, Bartram 14
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Red Land 0
Imani Christian Academy 45, Derry 7
Juniata 33, Upper Dauphin 6
Keystone 19, Kane Area 12
Knoch 19, Freeport 0
Lackawanna Trail 41, Carbondale 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 49, ELCO 0
Latin Charter 20, Philadelphia Central 14
Lewisburg 45, Midd-West 0
Line Mountain 56, James Buchanan 20
Littlestown 42, York Catholic 7
Loyalsock 41, Wyalusing 7
Manheim Township 41, Reading 0
Mars 38, Armstrong 0
Mercer 28, Lakeview 20
Meyersdale 45, Brownsville 0
Mid Valley 26, Honesdale 25
Mohawk 44, Freedom Area 20
Nazareth Area 56, Pleasant Valley 0
Neshannock 64, Elwood City Riverside 20
New Oxford 41, West York 7
North Penn 24, Pennsbury 21
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Bangor 6
Notre Dame - Green Pond 63, Jim Thorpe 14
Old Forge 48, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Owen J Roberts 40, Boyertown 14
Penn-Trafford 21, Plum 6
Peters Township 42, Mount Lebanon 0
Phoenixville 49, Upper Perkiomen 21
Pine Grove 31, Salisbury 0
Pope John Paul II 38, Pottstown 6
Pottsville 48, Wilson 14
Purchase Line 14, Marion Center 7
Quakertown 50, Council Rock North 7
Ridley 35, Upper Darby 8
River Valley 61, Conemaugh Valley 14
Roxborough 16, South Philadelphia 0
Selinsgrove 48, Hollidaysburg 7
Souderton 7, Council Rock South 0
South Side 35, Laurel 7
South Williamsport 62, Wellsboro 20
Thomas Jefferson 71, Ringgold 0
Trinity 38, Laurel Highlands 7
Troy 51, Northwest Area 0
United Valley 27, Portage Area 20
Upper St. Clair 24, Canon-McMillan 17
Warrior Run 49, Montgomery 6
Weir, W.Va. 34, Albert Gallatin 0
West Chester East 35, Kennett 7
Williams Valley 13, Marian Catholic 6
Wyoming Area 49, Lake-Lehman 14
