Pennsylvania high school football scores: October 13, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Bayard Rustin High School 43, Sun Valley 8

Bristol 41, Morrisville 6

Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 19

Cambria Heights 41, Conemaugh Township 6

Canton 42, Athens 19

Cedar Cliff 55, Palmyra 18

Central Bucks South 42, Neshaminy 0

Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 0

Central Dauphin 48, Altoona 14

Central Martinsburg 42, Bedford 7

Clarion Area 70, Dubois 0

Cocalico 37, Donegal 0

Crestwood 50, Hanover Area 7

Cumberland Valley 30, Carlisle 8

Downingtown East 49, Avon Grove 0

Eastern York 26, Susquehannock 13

Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Butler 7

Erie McDowell 49, Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 18

Fort Cherry 42, Cornell 13

Frankford 8, Benjamin Franklin 6

Garden Spot 48, Central Mountain 0

Garnet Valley 27, Conestoga 14

Governor Mifflin 45, Lebanon 0

Gratz 22, Bartram 14

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Red Land 0

Imani Christian Academy 45, Derry 7

Juniata 33, Upper Dauphin 6

Keystone 19, Kane Area 12

Knoch 19, Freeport 0

Lackawanna Trail 41, Carbondale 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 49, ELCO 0

Latin Charter 20, Philadelphia Central 14

Lewisburg 45, Midd-West 0

Line Mountain 56, James Buchanan 20

Littlestown 42, York Catholic 7

Loyalsock 41, Wyalusing 7

Manheim Township 41, Reading 0

Mars 38, Armstrong 0

Mercer 28, Lakeview 20

Meyersdale 45, Brownsville 0

Mid Valley 26, Honesdale 25

Mohawk 44, Freedom Area 20

Nazareth Area 56, Pleasant Valley 0

Neshannock 64, Elwood City Riverside 20

New Oxford 41, West York 7

North Penn 24, Pennsbury 21

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Bangor 6

Notre Dame - Green Pond 63, Jim Thorpe 14

Old Forge 48, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Owen J Roberts 40, Boyertown 14

Penn-Trafford 21, Plum 6

Peters Township 42, Mount Lebanon 0

Phoenixville 49, Upper Perkiomen 21

Pine Grove 31, Salisbury 0

Pope John Paul II 38, Pottstown 6

Pottsville 48, Wilson 14

Purchase Line 14, Marion Center 7

Quakertown 50, Council Rock North 7

Ridley 35, Upper Darby 8

River Valley 61, Conemaugh Valley 14

Roxborough 16, South Philadelphia 0

Selinsgrove 48, Hollidaysburg 7

Souderton 7, Council Rock South 0

South Side 35, Laurel 7

South Williamsport 62, Wellsboro 20

Thomas Jefferson 71, Ringgold 0

Trinity 38, Laurel Highlands 7

Troy 51, Northwest Area 0

United Valley 27, Portage Area 20

Upper St. Clair 24, Canon-McMillan 17

Warrior Run 49, Montgomery 6

Weir, W.Va. 34, Albert Gallatin 0

West Chester East 35, Kennett 7

Williams Valley 13, Marian Catholic 6

Wyoming Area 49, Lake-Lehman 14