Pennsylvania high school football scores: November 3, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Berks Catholic 40, Hamburg 21

Fleetwood 42, Shamokin 41, OT

Malvern Prep 38, Germantown Academy 10

Pleasant Valley 28, Governor Mifflin 19

Springside Chestnut Hill 24, Episcopal Academy 21

PIAA Playoffs

Class 3A

District 4

Danville 55, Athens 7

Class 1A

District 4

Northwest Area 36, Bucktail 30

District 6

Cambria Heights 40, West Branch 6

Northern Cambria 45, Marion Center 0

Penns Manor 34, Juniata Valley 14

Purchase Line 21, Moshannon Valley 13

Class 2A

District 4

Line Mountain 46, Towanda 23

District 6

Bald Eagle Area 36, Bishop Guilfoyle 14

Forest Hills 41, River Valley 13

Mount Union 25, United Valley 22

Richland 45, Penns Valley 7

Class 3A

District 4

Loyalsock 49, Cowanesque Valley 20

Warrior Run 21, Mifflinburg 16

Class 4A

District 6/9

Juniata 37, Bellefonte 0

Class 5A

District 6

Hollidaysburg 37, Central Mountain 0

District 1

Class 1A

D1/D2 Regional

Lackawanna Trail 40, Old Forge 0

Morrisville 20, Jenkintown 0

Class 2A

D1/D3/D12

Bristol 7, New Hope-Solebury High School 6

Camp Hill 35, Annville-Cleona 14

Camp Hill Trinity 28, Delone 3

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan 29, Pottsgrove 28

Class 5A

Bayard Rustin High School 35, Chichester 10

Marple Newtown 48, Penncrest 13

Phoenixville 21, West Chester East 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Hatboro-Horsham 7

Springfield 48, West Chester Henderson 14

Strath Haven 42, Great Valley 7

Upper Dublin 40, Methacton 20

Class 6A

Central Bucks South 21, Coatesville 20

Central Bucks West 27, Cheltenham 12

Downingtown East 56, Wissahickon 0

Garnet Valley 28, Owen J Roberts 21

Perkiomen Valley 36, Quakertown 26

Souderton 21, Pennsbury 14

Spring-Ford 42, North Penn 35

District 2

Class 2A

Dunmore 49, Susquehanna 22

Riverside 28, Mid Valley 6

Class 3A

Western Wayne 21, Lake-Lehman 16

Class 4A

Dallas 43, Wallenpaupack 11

Nanticoke Area 28, Crestwood 21, 2OT

Valley View 12, Berwick 7

Wyoming Area 31, North Pocono 19

Class 5A

Delaware Valley 42, Pittston Area 7

District 3

Class 3A

Schuylkill Valley 45, Littlestown 21

West Perry 42, Bermudian Springs 21

Class 4A

ELCO 34, Big Spring 7

Milton Hershey 29, Eastern York 23

Class 5A

Conestoga Valley 40, Dover 9

Ephrata 14, Lower Dauphin 13

Hershey 28, Exeter 27

South Western 21, Greencastle Antrim 3

District 5, 6, 9

Class 3A

Clearfield 20, Punxsutawney 14

District 5-8

Class 2A

Berlin-Brothersvalley 29, Chestnut Ridge 22

District 5

Class 1A

Northern Bedford 35, Meyersdale 14

Windber 41, North Star 20

District 6, 8, 10

Class 6A

Erie McDowell 58, Erie 20

District 6

Class 6A

Altoona 26, Mifflin County 8

District 7

Class 1A

Bishop Canevin 49, Leechburg 6

California 44, Jeannette 6

Clairton 44, Laurel 7

Fort Cherry 50, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, West Greene 22

Rochester 20, Cornell 19, OT

South Side 39, Monessen 0

Union Area 51, Burgettstown 37

Class 2A

Beaver Falls 20, Keystone Oaks 7

Imani Christian Academy 52, Waynesburg Central 14

McGuffey 25, Derry 13

Mohawk 42, Burrell 0

Western Beaver 38, Serra Catholic 21

Class 3A

Beaver Area 42, Shady Side Academy 7

Deer Lakes 48, Southmoreland 18

South Park 37, Knoch 20

West Mifflin 40, Mount Pleasant 14

Class 4A

Central Valley 28, Highlands 7

Greater Latrobe 39, West Allegheny 7

Mars 44, Chartiers Valley 19

Thomas Jefferson 57, Kiski Area 13

Class 5A

Moon 35, Gateway 31

Penn Hills 63, Penn-Trafford 28

Peters Township 35, Franklin Regional 0

Pine-Richland 51, Bethel Park 6

District 9

Class 1A

Brockway 27, Union 20

Coudersport 21, Cameron County 20

Port Allegany 54, Keystone 14

District 10

Class 3A

Grove City 35, Fort Leboeuf 0

Oil City 51, North East 14

Penn Cambria 32, Tyrone 28

Sharon 28, Fairview 0

District 11

Class 1A

Semifinal

Marian Catholic 14, Tri-Valley 6

Minersville 19, Pottsville Nativity 13, OT

Class 4A

Allentown Central Catholic 35, Bangor 7

Bethlehem Catholic 14, Blue Mountain 0

Class 5A

Southern Lehigh 56, East Stroudsburg South 19

Whitehall 34, Pocono Mountain West 10

Class 6A

Emmaus 19, Bethlehem Freedom 14

Nazareth Area 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Northampton 31, Stroudsburg 15

Parkland 56, Williamsport 0

District 12

Class 4A

Bonner-Prendergast 31, Cardinal O'Hara 7

Class 6A

La Salle 49, Father Judge 14

South Philadelphia 48, Abraham Lincoln 0