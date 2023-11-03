Pennsylvania high school football scores: November 3, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:
Berks Catholic 40, Hamburg 21
Fleetwood 42, Shamokin 41, OT
Malvern Prep 38, Germantown Academy 10
Pleasant Valley 28, Governor Mifflin 19
Springside Chestnut Hill 24, Episcopal Academy 21
PIAA Playoffs
Class 3A
District 4
Danville 55, Athens 7
Class 1A
District 4
Northwest Area 36, Bucktail 30
District 6
Cambria Heights 40, West Branch 6
Northern Cambria 45, Marion Center 0
Penns Manor 34, Juniata Valley 14
Purchase Line 21, Moshannon Valley 13
Class 2A
District 4
Line Mountain 46, Towanda 23
District 6
Bald Eagle Area 36, Bishop Guilfoyle 14
Forest Hills 41, River Valley 13
Mount Union 25, United Valley 22
Richland 45, Penns Valley 7
Class 3A
District 4
Loyalsock 49, Cowanesque Valley 20
Warrior Run 21, Mifflinburg 16
Class 4A
District 6/9
Juniata 37, Bellefonte 0
Class 5A
District 6
Hollidaysburg 37, Central Mountain 0
District 1
Class 1A
D1/D2 Regional
Lackawanna Trail 40, Old Forge 0
Morrisville 20, Jenkintown 0
Class 2A
D1/D3/D12
Bristol 7, New Hope-Solebury High School 6
Camp Hill 35, Annville-Cleona 14
Camp Hill Trinity 28, Delone 3
Class 4A
Bishop Shanahan 29, Pottsgrove 28
Class 5A
Bayard Rustin High School 35, Chichester 10
Marple Newtown 48, Penncrest 13
Phoenixville 21, West Chester East 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Springfield 48, West Chester Henderson 14
Strath Haven 42, Great Valley 7
Upper Dublin 40, Methacton 20
Class 6A
Central Bucks South 21, Coatesville 20
Central Bucks West 27, Cheltenham 12
Downingtown East 56, Wissahickon 0
Garnet Valley 28, Owen J Roberts 21
Perkiomen Valley 36, Quakertown 26
Souderton 21, Pennsbury 14
Spring-Ford 42, North Penn 35
District 2
Class 2A
Dunmore 49, Susquehanna 22
Riverside 28, Mid Valley 6
Class 3A
Western Wayne 21, Lake-Lehman 16
Class 4A
Dallas 43, Wallenpaupack 11
Nanticoke Area 28, Crestwood 21, 2OT
Valley View 12, Berwick 7
Wyoming Area 31, North Pocono 19
Class 5A
Delaware Valley 42, Pittston Area 7
District 3
Class 3A
Schuylkill Valley 45, Littlestown 21
West Perry 42, Bermudian Springs 21
Class 4A
ELCO 34, Big Spring 7
Milton Hershey 29, Eastern York 23
Class 5A
Conestoga Valley 40, Dover 9
Ephrata 14, Lower Dauphin 13
Hershey 28, Exeter 27
South Western 21, Greencastle Antrim 3
District 5, 6, 9
Class 3A
Clearfield 20, Punxsutawney 14
District 5-8
Class 2A
Berlin-Brothersvalley 29, Chestnut Ridge 22
District 5
Class 1A
Northern Bedford 35, Meyersdale 14
Windber 41, North Star 20
District 6, 8, 10
Class 6A
Erie McDowell 58, Erie 20
District 6
Class 6A
Altoona 26, Mifflin County 8
District 7
Class 1A
Bishop Canevin 49, Leechburg 6
California 44, Jeannette 6
Clairton 44, Laurel 7
Fort Cherry 50, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, West Greene 22
Rochester 20, Cornell 19, OT
South Side 39, Monessen 0
Union Area 51, Burgettstown 37
Class 2A
Beaver Falls 20, Keystone Oaks 7
Imani Christian Academy 52, Waynesburg Central 14
McGuffey 25, Derry 13
Mohawk 42, Burrell 0
Western Beaver 38, Serra Catholic 21
Class 3A
Beaver Area 42, Shady Side Academy 7
Deer Lakes 48, Southmoreland 18
South Park 37, Knoch 20
West Mifflin 40, Mount Pleasant 14
Class 4A
Central Valley 28, Highlands 7
Greater Latrobe 39, West Allegheny 7
Mars 44, Chartiers Valley 19
Thomas Jefferson 57, Kiski Area 13
Class 5A
Moon 35, Gateway 31
Penn Hills 63, Penn-Trafford 28
Peters Township 35, Franklin Regional 0
Pine-Richland 51, Bethel Park 6
District 9
Class 1A
Brockway 27, Union 20
Coudersport 21, Cameron County 20
Port Allegany 54, Keystone 14
District 10
Class 3A
Grove City 35, Fort Leboeuf 0
Oil City 51, North East 14
Penn Cambria 32, Tyrone 28
Sharon 28, Fairview 0
District 11
Class 1A
Semifinal
Marian Catholic 14, Tri-Valley 6
Minersville 19, Pottsville Nativity 13, OT
Class 4A
Allentown Central Catholic 35, Bangor 7
Bethlehem Catholic 14, Blue Mountain 0
Class 5A
Southern Lehigh 56, East Stroudsburg South 19
Whitehall 34, Pocono Mountain West 10
Class 6A
Emmaus 19, Bethlehem Freedom 14
Nazareth Area 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 6
Northampton 31, Stroudsburg 15
Parkland 56, Williamsport 0
District 12
Class 4A
Bonner-Prendergast 31, Cardinal O'Hara 7
Class 6A
La Salle 49, Father Judge 14
South Philadelphia 48, Abraham Lincoln 0
