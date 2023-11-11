Pennsylvania high school football scores: November 10, 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

PIAA State Playoffs

Class 1A

Second Round

Bishop Canevin 34, California 8

Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 12

Clairton 18, Union Area 6

Fort Cherry 42, Rochester 0

Lackawanna Trail 47, Morrisville 6

Minersville 28, Marian Catholic 12

Muncy 29, Northwest Area 6

Port Allegany 29, Brockway 10

Purchase Line 19, Penns Manor 0

Redbank Valley 46, Coudersport 13

South Side 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 21

South Williamsport 24, Canton 18

Steelton-Highspire 49, Belmont Charter 28

Class 2A

Second Round

Bald Eagle Area 49, Forest Hills 13

Beaver Falls 14, Neshannock 13

Camp Hill 20, Camp Hill Trinity 13

Clarion Area 63, Brookville 18

Dunmore 13, Riverside 7

Mohawk 17, Imani Christian Academy 12

Richland 35, Mount Union 12

Southern Columbia 43, Mt Carmel 0

Steel Valley 21, Western Beaver 18

Troy 44, Line Mountain 0

Washington 18, McGuffey 7

Westinghouse 37, Berlin-Brothersvalley 20

Class 3A

First Round

Neumann-Goretti def. KIPP Dubois, forfeit

Second Round

Avonworth 41, Beaver Area 21

Belle Vernon 49, Deer Lakes 6

Central Martinsburg 35, Penn Cambria 28

Danville 42, Lewisburg 3

East Allegheny 28, South Park 21

Elizabeth Forward 42, West Mifflin 21

Hickory 38, Grove City 7

Loyalsock 41, Warrior Run 13

Northwestern Lehigh 43, Notre Dame - Green Pond 21

Palmerton 32, North Schuylkill 24

Sharon 39, Oil City 16

West Perry 49, Lancaster Catholic 20

Class 4A

Second Round

Aliquippa 37, Greater Latrobe Senior High School 29

Dallas 48, Nanticoke Area 22

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Milton Hershey 14

Juniata 36, Dubois 22

Lampeter-Strasburg 23, East Pennsboro 20, 2OT

Manheim Central 45, Susquehanna Township 34

Mars 24, Central Valley 14

McKeesport 28, Trinity 14

Montour 51, Thomas Jefferson 21

Selinsgrove 44, Jersey Shore 19

Twin Valley 35, ELCO 7

Valley View 20, Wyoming Area 0

Class 5A

Second Round

Bayard Rustin High School 22, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14

Cedar Cliff 31, South Western 7

Cocalico 42, Conestoga Valley 10

Delaware Valley 55, Abington Heights 16

Ephrata 31, Garden Spot 10

Hershey 34, New Oxford 28

Peters Township 41, Moon 18

Pine-Richland 16, Penn Hills 9

Springfield 20, Marple Newtown 7

Strath Haven 26, Upper Dublin 21

Whitehall 45, Southern Lehigh 34

Class 6A

Second Round

Central Bucks South 35, Spring-Ford 19

Central Bucks West 28, Garnet Valley 27, OT

Central York 42, Central Dauphin 34

Cumberland Valley 20, West Lawn Wilson 14

Downingtown East 35, Perkiomen Valley 0

Downingtown West 34, Souderton 17

Manheim Township 44, York 8

Nazareth Area 21, Northampton 7

North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 7

Parkland 21, Emmaus 14

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Mount Lebanon 7

State College 16, Altoona 6