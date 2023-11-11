Pennsylvania high school football scores: November 10, 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
PIAA State Playoffs
Class 1A
Second Round
Bishop Canevin 34, California 8
Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 12
Clairton 18, Union Area 6
Fort Cherry 42, Rochester 0
Lackawanna Trail 47, Morrisville 6
Minersville 28, Marian Catholic 12
Muncy 29, Northwest Area 6
Port Allegany 29, Brockway 10
Purchase Line 19, Penns Manor 0
Redbank Valley 46, Coudersport 13
South Side 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 21
South Williamsport 24, Canton 18
Steelton-Highspire 49, Belmont Charter 28
Class 2A
Second Round
Bald Eagle Area 49, Forest Hills 13
Beaver Falls 14, Neshannock 13
Camp Hill 20, Camp Hill Trinity 13
Clarion Area 63, Brookville 18
Dunmore 13, Riverside 7
Mohawk 17, Imani Christian Academy 12
Richland 35, Mount Union 12
Southern Columbia 43, Mt Carmel 0
Steel Valley 21, Western Beaver 18
Troy 44, Line Mountain 0
Washington 18, McGuffey 7
Westinghouse 37, Berlin-Brothersvalley 20
Class 3A
First Round
Neumann-Goretti def. KIPP Dubois, forfeit
Second Round
Avonworth 41, Beaver Area 21
Belle Vernon 49, Deer Lakes 6
Central Martinsburg 35, Penn Cambria 28
Danville 42, Lewisburg 3
East Allegheny 28, South Park 21
Elizabeth Forward 42, West Mifflin 21
Hickory 38, Grove City 7
Loyalsock 41, Warrior Run 13
Northwestern Lehigh 43, Notre Dame - Green Pond 21
Palmerton 32, North Schuylkill 24
Sharon 39, Oil City 16
West Perry 49, Lancaster Catholic 20
Class 4A
Second Round
Aliquippa 37, Greater Latrobe Senior High School 29
Dallas 48, Nanticoke Area 22
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Milton Hershey 14
Juniata 36, Dubois 22
Lampeter-Strasburg 23, East Pennsboro 20, 2OT
Manheim Central 45, Susquehanna Township 34
Mars 24, Central Valley 14
McKeesport 28, Trinity 14
Montour 51, Thomas Jefferson 21
Selinsgrove 44, Jersey Shore 19
Twin Valley 35, ELCO 7
Valley View 20, Wyoming Area 0
Class 5A
Second Round
Bayard Rustin High School 22, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14
Cedar Cliff 31, South Western 7
Cocalico 42, Conestoga Valley 10
Delaware Valley 55, Abington Heights 16
Ephrata 31, Garden Spot 10
Hershey 34, New Oxford 28
Peters Township 41, Moon 18
Pine-Richland 16, Penn Hills 9
Springfield 20, Marple Newtown 7
Strath Haven 26, Upper Dublin 21
Whitehall 45, Southern Lehigh 34
Class 6A
Second Round
Central Bucks South 35, Spring-Ford 19
Central Bucks West 28, Garnet Valley 27, OT
Central York 42, Central Dauphin 34
Cumberland Valley 20, West Lawn Wilson 14
Downingtown East 35, Perkiomen Valley 0
Downingtown West 34, Souderton 17
Manheim Township 44, York 8
Nazareth Area 21, Northampton 7
North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 7
Parkland 21, Emmaus 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Mount Lebanon 7
State College 16, Altoona 6
