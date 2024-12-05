Masked man abducts, rapes 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl walking home from school, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 12-year-old girl in Pennsylvania walking home from school last week was abducted and raped by a masked man, authorities said.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said in a news release that I Marr Finley is facing a list of charges, including rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and kidnapping of a minor in connection with the incident.

Police said, according to Penn Live, that the 12-year-old girl was walking home from school in Harrisburg on Nov. 25 when she saw a man dressed in all black with a mask over his face following her. The man, later identified as the 23-year-old Finley, reportedly offered the girl money for sex and told her to follow him after she said no.

The girl reportedly told police she was scared and followed him to his home. Penn Live reported that when Finley and the girl got inside, he called out to see if his mother was home before taking the girl upstairs and raping her.

A search warrant was served at Finley's home and the girl's backpack was found, authorities said. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Penn Live reported, citing court documents, that the 23-year-old man told police he had "consensual sex" with the girl after first denying knowing her or taking her to his home.

According to the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect, children less than 13 years old in Pennsylvania cannot consent to sexual activity.

Finley reportedly could not post bail and is in the Dauphin County Prison.