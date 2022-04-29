Gov. Wolf: State ready to implement stricter ghost gun regulations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania stands ready to implement stricter regulations on ghost guns, Gov. Tom Wolf said.

At a news conference Friday, Gov. Wolf said the state will have stricter regulations as soon as they are in effect at the federal level.

The new regulation will ensure partially manufactured frames and receivers require a background check.

It will also require dealers and gunsmiths to serialize and inventory any unregistered firearms that come into their business.

"If you want to do a ghost gun, you don't want the serial number, what do you think is the motive there? It's not to go out hunting. It's to do something illegal," Gov. Wolf said,

The federal regulation will take effect Aug. 24, which is 120 days from April 26, the date it was published in the federal register.