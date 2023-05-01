Shapiro signs bill to provide breast cancer screenings for free to high-risk women

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law Monday that's being called the first of its kind in the nation.

The bill, which is the first one Shapiro has signed since taking office earlier this year, will require insurance companies to cover preventative breast and ovarian cancer screenings at no cost for high-risk women.

It includes genetic testing for breast and ovarian cancers that are hereditary as well as supplemental breast screenings for women with a lifetime risk of breast cancer.

"For women with a hereditary risk of breast cancer, these preventative screenings such as ultrasounds and MRIs, along with generic testing and counseling, are invaluable tools for detecting cancer early and treating it quickly," Shapiro said.

He says no one should avoid getting these potentially life-saving treatments because they can't afford it