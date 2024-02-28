Man, woman banned from all state casinos after leaving children in cars outside Western Pennsylvania casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and woman were banned from a casino in Erie after they were accused of leaving children unattended in vehicles in the parking lot while they gambled.

According to a news release last week from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the unidentified man was placed on the involuntary exclusion list after leaving a 9-year-old in a car outside the Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie County for three minutes while he gambled at the sportsbook.

The unidentified woman was placed on the list after she left three children, ages 4, 7 and 12, in a vehicle in the parking lot of the casino for 1 hour and 15 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

Another unidentified woman was placed on the involuntary exclusion list after leaving a 12-year-old unattended in a vehicle at the valet entrance of the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville for 15 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

All three are now banned from all casinos in Pennsylvania.

"The Board's actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children," the news release said. "Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos."

According to its website, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board oversees gambling involving 17 land-based casinos, online casino games, retail and online sports wagering, and video gaming terminals at truck stops. The board also oversees online fantasy sports contests.