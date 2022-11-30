Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Game Commission trying to identify man accused of shooting deer from Marshall Township parking lot

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission needs the public's help identifying a man who it says went on an illegal hunt in a Marshall Township parking lot. 

The Game Commission says the man shot and killed an antlered whitetail deer in a parking lot off Keystone Drive. Officials believe this happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 after a buck and doe were seen walking the lot. Rifle deer season began in the state on Nov. 26.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission needs the public's help identifying a man who it says went on an illegal hunt in a Marshall Township parking lot.  Pennsylvania Game Commission

The man — seen driving a white Toyota Tundra crew cab with white fender flares, tinted windows, black rims and a push bar — allegedly shot the buck from the driver's side window. He then put the buck in the back of his truck and drove off toward Thorn Hill Road, the Game Commission says. 

It is against the law to hunt from a vehicle. It's also against the law to hunt, shoot, trap, take, chase, or disturb wildlife within 150 yards of any occupied residence, camp, industrial, or commercial building without the permission of the occupants.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking anyone with information to report it to its southwest region at 1-833-PGC-hunt.

