Cost of Pa. fishing license could increase for first time since 2005

Cost of Pa. fishing license could increase for first time in 17 years

Cost of Pa. fishing license could increase for first time in 17 years

Cost of Pa. fishing license could increase for first time in 17 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is proposing to increase the cost of fishing licenses for the first time in 17 years.

Under the proposal, the new cost for an annual fishing license would rise from $21 to $23.50 for residents and from $51 to $55 for non-residents.

While the price hasn't changed in years, commission president Richard Kauffman said operational expenses have increased.

"These modest fee adjustments would ensure that important infrastructure, services, and programs for anglers and boaters can continue and improve into the future while keeping prices reasonable," Kaufman said.

A decision is expected before the start of the 2023 season. If approved, the commission said it could generate an estimated $2.5 million a year.