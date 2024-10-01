Pennsylvania fire companies assisting first responders impacted by Hurricane Helene

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Axes, oxygen tanks, and hoses are just some of the equipment needed by fire companies in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Flooding from what was Helene dropped over two feet of rain in some places across the south. In some locations, like Butler, Tennessee, raging rapids washed away an entire firehouse with its engine.

The Fire Department Relief Mission of Western Pa. is now mobilizing to assist those first responders affected by the disaster.

New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba is helping to spearhead this response.

"We are taking collections of fire equipment such as turn-out gear, breathing apparatuses, hand tools, electric fans, gas-powered fans, and rescue tools such as the jaws of life," Chief Saliba said.

Chief Saliba also said they would take donations of older fire engines if a local department is able and willing to part with them.

Many local businesses are providing warehouse space, trucks, trailers, and volunteers to get this aid moving as quickly as possible.

Thanks to the City of New Kensington, there will be a centralized donation drop-off spot at the intersection of 9th and Barnes in the parking lot starting on Wednesday.

Chief Saliba says that he is the main point of contact for companies wishing to donate, and he can be reached day or night by calling his cell phone at 724-664-1144.

Saliba also said that this Saturday, Oct. 5, the New Kensington Bureau of Fire will be manning this drop-off location all day, beginning at 9 a.m., for any companies wishing to contribute.

"We have received calls the whole way from Erie, out to Lancaster, and this is just a great cause," Chief Saliba said. "We have wonderful volunteers and career firefighters that have been on board, and hopefully, we are able to help the communities try to get back on their feet. Unfortunately, a lot of their lives are changed forever."

If you or someone you know is in a fire company and want to donate, you can get the latest information by following the Fire Department Relief Mission Facebook page at this link.