Pennsylvania families to soon feel impact of pending government shutdown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a late night on Capitol Hill as Congress made progress to avoid a government shutdown -- but it's not likely enough to keep things from coming to a halt.

As soon as today, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning a vote on continuing a resolution to keep the government funded for now.

The Senate is working on its own continuing resolution to buy more time -- but Speaker McCarthy has said he won't bring up the current Senate bill for a vote, and his own stopgap bill is likely dead in the Senate.

The impact of the pending shutdown will be felt from coast to coast and will hurt families here in Pennsylvania as well.

A government shutdown would be bad for several reasons, with the main one being that people who work for the federal government, like the more than one million active duty military and the thousands of air traffic controllers and TSA agents, who will be going without pay.

Now, the prospect of a government shutdown looks increasingly likely with Congress running out of time to approve new funding.

Both the Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Secretary said a lapse in funding would severely hamper key government functions and could cause lengthy delays at airports around the county.

The White House is warning that active duty service members could have their pay delayed in the event of a shutdown, even if the shut down only last a few days.

The Pentagon echoed that sentiment recently while addressing members of the media.

"Servicemembers have rent to pay, mortgages, and childcare," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. "Those bills are going to mount up. It's an incredibly stressful time."

In terms of other local impacts, almost two million Pennsylvanians could lose their SNAP benefits and nearly 180,000 Pennsylvanians could lose WIC benefits.

Pennsylvania airports will also be impacted as flight delays could build

Delays not only on your flight could take place, but at security checkpoints, TSA agents being federal employees are required to work, but would not be paid. Passport processing would stop, as well.

The clock is ticking for Congress with the deadline for the government shutdown set for Sunday at 12:01 a.m.