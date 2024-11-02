Pennsylvania's fall turkey hunting season begins today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's November which means Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you don't want to head to the grocery store - good news, especially if you're a hunter, Pennsylvania's fall turkey hunting season kicks off today!

Hunters who have purchased a hunting license get one fall turkey hunting tag as well as a spring hunting tag. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says that any turkey can be harvested and female turkeys account for more than 50 percent of the fall harvest.

"Fall seasons were lengthened in several units this year, and the 2024 summer sighting survey results showed above-average poult recruitment in general, with all WMUs [Wildlife Management Units] showing good numbers," said Game Commission wild turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena. "The fall 2024 turkey season is shaping up to be a good one."

Pennsylvania's annual turkey sighting survey was conducted over the summer in July and August and the Game Commission said that the number of turkey sightings nearly doubled from 2023 with 30,286 being sighted.

"This annual summer survey allows us to estimate the number of turkey poults seen per hen throughout the state during July and August," said Casalena. "It is an index of reproductive success over time. We use this in our turkey population model and to assess trends in populations and part of our fall turkey season recommendation process."

Hunters are not required to wear fluorescent orange during turkey season, but the Game Commission does highly recommend it. They also remind hunters that no single-projectile firearms can be used during the fall turkey season. Hunters may use shotguns with fine shot and archery gear only.

Those who do bag a turkey must tag their bird according to the instructions on their harvest tags and then report it. That can be done either online at this link or over the phone at 1-800-838-4431. When hunters call the commission number, they will have to have their license and a copy of their harvest tag.

More information can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission's website about harvesting, reporting, and regulations related to fall turkey season.