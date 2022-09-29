Fall Foliage Report: 'Spectacular' colors expected this year as trees start to change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fall is off to a cool start, and whether or not you miss the warm weather, the lower temps are good for one thing: bright fall colors.

The state released its first fall foliage report of the season on Thursday, saying a dry summer means fewer leaf fungi have been observed, "setting the stage for what could be a notably vivid fall season."

The DCNR said while the colors are just starting to change in counties around Pittsburgh, mild daytime temperatures and crisp nighttime conditions mean "spectacular" colors are likely this year.

The DCNR said while the Pittsburgh area is starting to change, the ridges are further along. You can find a few patches of already vibrant trees in the Laurel Ridge, Chestnut Ridge and Mt. Davis ridgeline, though most are still green.

If you want to get an early look at the color, the DCNR recommends a scenic drive up Laurel Mountain through state forest land south to Mt. Davis for black gums, maples and cinnamon ferns.

There are a handful of counties up north approaching best color already, but the southeast hasn't seen any change yet.

You can find more information about the changing trees and the best views in this week's fall foliage report.