Fall Foliage Report: Expect 'impressive color' across Pennsylvania this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for beautiful fall color in Pennsylvania, you don't have to go very far. You can find it practically anywhere this week.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources's latest fall foliage report, chilly nights have been "coaxing forest canopies" to "a crescendo," leaving fall color widespread across the commonwealth. "Expect impressive color just about anywhere in the state!" the DCNR said.

For the upcoming week of Oct. 19-25, leaves will reach their best color all across the Pittsburgh area. Color in Somerset County and to the north is starting to fade, while the eastern part of the state is approaching best color.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released the fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 19-25. (Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources/Twitter)

In Forbes State Forest, foresters report peak fall color is continuing across much of southwestern Pennsylvania.

If you're looking to enjoy the colors this weekend, the DCNR recommends a hike along Whitetail Trail in southern Fayette County or visiting the Quebec Run Wild Area for a "more remote experience." If a scenic drive is more your pace, traveling Route 30 from Latrobe towards Ligonier gives a view of the Loyalhanna Gorge's hillsides "at their fall best."

In Lawrence and Butler counties, the service forester reported foliage is peaking this week, displaying hues of yellow, orange, red and burgundy. There's also still plenty of green, which the DCNR said means the show will continue for at least another week.

"The area is fiery with color now, but prime oak color is still developing. One can drive almost anywhere in the area and enjoy the show."