Pa. approves regulations expanding definitions of sex, race and religious creed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania approved regulations expanding the definitions of sex, race and religious creed.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, which enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination, announced the new regulations on Tuesday, saying they've been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and will become effective on Aug. 16.

The new regulations expand the definition for the protected class of "sex" to include pregnancy status, childbirth status, breastfeeding status, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression, affectional or sexual orientation and differences in sex development.

The commission said that definition has been used as a guideline since 2018 and was approved by the state attorney general's office last month.

The new regulations also expand the definition for the protected class "race" to include traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles, similar with anti-discrimination laws in other states like New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and California.

The regulations also more clearly defined "religious creed" to include all aspects of religious observance and practice, as well as belief.

"Too often we have heard of cases where people are discriminated against because of who they love, what religion they practice, what they look like, or how they wear their hair," PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter said in a press release.

"Today, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is proud to say we will not tolerate that type of discrimination in this Commonwealth. Our team worked hard to put together these regulations and we are pleased they are approved. The PHRC is committed to ending discrimination and hate and these regulations are one more way we are doing it."