Pennsylvania expanding documents accepted to acquire REAL ID

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania is looking to make it easier to get your REAL ID ahead of the May 2025 deadline.

PennDOT is expanding the documents that residents can use to prove that they're them.

Along with a social security card, they'll now accept a W-2 form, a 1099 form, or a pay stub.

The documents must show your current legal name and display your full, nine-digit social security number.

You'll also need either your birth certificate or passport, as well as two items providing your current address.

Beginning in May of next year, you will need a REAL ID to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building or military base.