Energy company charged in 2018 Greene County house explosion

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An energy company is facing charges after it failed to fix a natural gas leak that caused a house explosion in Greene County five years ago, the Pennsylvania attorney general announced on Wednesday.

Equitrans owned and operated the Pratt Storage Field directly beneath the home on Bowser Road that exploded and caught fire on Oct. 31, 2018, severely burning a couple and their 4-year-old son, the attorney general's office said.

Gas that was stored in Pratt Storage Field migrated vertically into the groundwater through a nearby storage well that was deteriorating and leaking, resulting in methane contamination of the home's water supply.

According to the investigation, the attorney general's office said Equitrans acknowledged in federal filings before the explosion that Pratt field was losing gas and that wells within the field were leaking gas.

The attorney general's office said Cody White was home with his son and girlfriend, and when he turned on the stove to cook for his child, the house immediately exploded. Cody White helped his family out of the home after they were knocked down by flaming debris.

Equitrans is facing charges after the energy company failed to fix a natural gas leak that caused a house explosion in Greene County five years ago, the Pennsylvania attorney general announced on Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo provided by Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

After the explosion, the attorney general's office said despite operating a well just 300 feet from the White home, Equitrans didn't launch its own investigation into the source of the gas leak, as it was required by law.

A grand jury recommended charges against Equitrans under Pennsylvania's Clean Streams Law for failures to properly maintain a storage well and for not conducting an investigation after the explosion.

Equitrans is charged with prohibition against discharge of industrial waste, prohibition against other pollutions, and two counts of unlawful conduct under the Clean Streams Law.

"Pennsylvanians have a right to feel safe in their homes, without concern for large corporations creating environmental hazards," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "This brave family has endured significant hardship, suffering physical and emotional injuries, financial stress, and the loss of their family home and cherished personal belongings. Companies have a responsibility to abide by regulations that help maintain the health, safety, and welfare of the communities where they work, and my office will be here to enforce the laws if they fail to do that."