Pennsylvania Department of Health issues warning about children's cups recalled due to high lead levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued a warning about children's cups recalled due to high levels of lead.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled PandaEarOpens, LAOION, and Green Sprouts stainless steel bottles and cups because their lead levels exceeded the federal content ban.

The recall impacts the 8 oz. models of Stainless Steel Toddler Cups from PandaEar, 8 oz. LAOION Children's Cups, and Green Sprouts 6 oz. and 8 oz. Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip and Straw Cups.

"Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child," Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said in a release on Thursday. "With a product that holds food or drink, like the recalled cups, there is an increased risk of lead getting from the product into the body. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are just another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure."

The recall alerts added that the lids from the PandaEar and LAOION products can break during use and expose children to sharp edges and small parts.

The PandaEar cups were sold on Amazon from May 2023 through August 2023; the LAOION cups were sold on Amazon from March 2023 through May 2023; and the Green Sprouts products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and on Amazon, buybuybaby.com, and bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022.

Officials say parents and caregivers of children who may have used the recalled products should contact the child's health care provider for a blood test.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has a toll-free lead information hotline to provide information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, follow-up and resources. Call 1-800-440-LEAD or click here for more on the recall.