Pennsylvania Department of Health ready to begin administering updated COVID-19 boosters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The number of people getting COVID-19 has been falling for more than a month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

However, CDC data shows many major U.S. counties still have a "high" community spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of people being hospitalized from COVID-19 is slowly dropping.

However, they're still more than twice as high as they were four months ago.

As the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains high, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is saying they're ready to provide updated booster shots as soon as they are received.

Those vaccines arrived as early as yesterday and shipments continue after Labor Day.

The CDC has given Pfizer and Moderna's new vaccines the green light.

People who want the booster must have the two primary doses and wait at least two months since the last shot.

If you have had COVID-19 recently, it's advised that you wait at least 90 days to get the booster.