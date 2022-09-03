Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

Pa. Department of Health offering special tablets to residents near power plants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.

That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.

The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.

The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.