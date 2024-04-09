Pennsylvania Department of Health conducting follow-up East Palestine train derailment health surveys

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is checking on Pennsylvanians who live and work near the location of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment to see how they've been feeling physically over the last 14 months.

Lori O'Connell, her husband and daughter live in Darlington Township, Beaver County. She said their health started to derail after Feb. 3, 2023, when a Norfolk Southern train derailed 3.4 miles from their home.

"We have experienced burning eyes, burning lips, metallic taste in our mouths. Our daughter is on medication from nausea and vomiting. My husband also underwent a double mastectomy last year for a rare form of breast cancer. We've had headaches, muscle pain," O'Connell said.

Throughout April, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is asking first responders and residents who may have been exposed to the hazards of the derailment to complete follow-up assessment of chemical exposure surveys. That way people near the impacted area can share their health symptoms, medical care and treatment, along with their concerns and needs.

Surveys were first conducted a few weeks after the terrifying incident when the Shapiro administration opened the first health resource center in Pennsylvania for people impacted by the derailment.

The O'Connell family didn't complete the health survey then, but now the family plans to complete it because they know a lot more since the derailment and they want to get their symptoms on paper.

"You don't want to overreact. But once it happens repeatedly and we've lived here 25 years and not had these issues, now we have them. There's something to be said for that," O'Connell said.

O'Connell is concerned not enough people know about the follow-up survey because details are on social media and online. She said many neighbors don't even have internet. People can take the survey online or at the Darlington Township Municipal Building, whether it's their first or second time.

"We need to get the data in so that they know that we have been affected, and it's not just Darlington Township that this is open to. It's open to anyone in Pennsylvania," said O'Connell.

Mike Carreon, chairman of the Darlington Township Board of Supervisors, is also hoping many people share their experiences. But he said not many have shown up to the municipal building to document their health concerns, so township supervisors are discussing possibly sending out mailers to reach more people.

"It's important even if your symptoms are minor or you're kind of brushing them off, if we don't get the information it's not going to help the township as a whole. So, if you have any symptoms that you think are related, it's best to get them documented," Carreon said.

He said information is key right now for their community.

"That's the only thing that's going to tell what the future looks like. ... If there's a lot of symptoms related to certain areas, certain people, that's the only way you're going to put it all together," Carreon said.

Pennsylvania residents can take the survey for community members online or first responders.

People can also take the survey in person by visiting the Darlington Township Municipal Building on April 18 or 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or April 10, 19 or 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Someone will be available to assist people on those days.

You don't have to live in Darlington Township. It's for any Pennsylvanian who's been impacted by the train derailment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health would like to see people who took the first survey take the second survey, too.