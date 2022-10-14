Pennsylvania Department of Corrections buying 45 body cameras

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is buying 45 body-worn cameras.

Acting Corrections Secretary George Little said a $90,000 federal grant coupled with matching funds from the department's budget will allow the purchase of cameras, accessories, video storage and training.

The cameras will be worn by criminal investigators and K-9 parole agents and sergeants assigned to the Bureau of Investigations to stop drugs and other contraband from getting into facilities.

"Adding body cameras to the enforcement arm of the DOC is one way to build trust and legitimacy among the public we serve," said Little in a press release. "The technology also provides another tool to assist in the documentation of evidence, interactions, and conditions as investigators work to keep dangerous drugs out of our facilities."

The purchase is pending and implementation is planned for the first quarter of 2023, the department said.