Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania crops show no contamination related to the East Palestine train derailment

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. crops not contaminated by train derailment
Pa. crops not contaminated by train derailment 00:32

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Testing from crop samples in Beaver and Washington counties shows no contamination related to the East Palestine train derailment

According to Governor Josh Shapiro's office, local farmers requested the testing of their crops. 

In late April, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture took samples from triticale, grass, hay, grain, garlic, and blueberries to test for 26 levels of semi-volatile organic compounds. 

Penn State scientists tested the samples and found no compounds in reportable levels. 

They've determined it's unlikely the plants were exposed to the compounds. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 5:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.