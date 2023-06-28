Pennsylvania crops show no contamination related to the East Palestine train derailment

Pa. crops not contaminated by train derailment

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Testing from crop samples in Beaver and Washington counties shows no contamination related to the East Palestine train derailment.

According to Governor Josh Shapiro's office, local farmers requested the testing of their crops.

In late April, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture took samples from triticale, grass, hay, grain, garlic, and blueberries to test for 26 levels of semi-volatile organic compounds.

Penn State scientists tested the samples and found no compounds in reportable levels.

They've determined it's unlikely the plants were exposed to the compounds.