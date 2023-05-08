Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward on cold case deadly fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a deadly fire from 26 years ago.

65-year-old Shirley Mae Saxon died inside her home in Perry Township, Fayette County in 1997.

She died from burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire marshal ruled that the cause of the fire was arson.

Her boyfriend, Paul Kallock was with her earlier in the day.

Police say he denies any involvement with the fire, but he's also refusing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police or Crime Stoppers.