Pennsylvania lights up 20-foot Christmas tree at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Pennsylvania Capitol.

State leaders kicked off the 2023 holiday season in Harrisburg with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday.

"I love this time of year and how it brings people together, and I'm so excited to light my first Christmas tree as Governor — a beautiful Douglas Fir from Carbon County," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a press release. "No matter what holidays you celebrate, I hope all Pennsylvanians get a chance to spend time with loved ones and count their blessings. Lori, our children and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays."

The 20-foot tree from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton. It's decorated with 1,250 LED lights and more than 700 handmade ornaments donated by Pre-K for PA students and Pennsylvania Department of Aging seniors across the state.

And there's not only one 20-foot tree in Harrisburg, but two. In addition to the Rotunda Tree, there's another Douglas fir, also from Crystal Spring Tree Farm, outside on the Capitol steps.

The Central Dauphin High School Choir led the audience through Christmas carols, and there was even an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

The tree in the Rotunda will be lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the tree on the Capitol steps will be lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, 2024.