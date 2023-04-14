Pennsylvania begins black fly suppression program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has started its black fly suppression program.

Officials say the program involves spraying on roughly 1,800 stream miles in 37 counties. The streams will be sprayed by helicopters and crews on the ground.

"Pennsylvania is full of beautiful state parks, trails and forests. People across the Commonwealth should be able to enjoy nature without this seasonal pest impeding on their time," said Acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin said in a release Thursday. "Our black fly suppression program ensures safe and effective treatment of the black fly species."

According to the release, 48 rivers and streams will be monitored and treated as needed. The frequency will depend on weather and biological conditions.

The DEP said it uses Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, for its program.