Pennsylvania woman accused of abandoning 14 cats

FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) — Charges are pending against a Beaver County woman accused of abandoning 14 cats.

The Beaver County Humane Society rescued the cats from a home in Center Township on Thursday after neighbors sounded the alarm.

Neighbors in Freedom said they are fed up with the woman who used to live in the home where the cats were abandoned. They say she moved out months ago but left her 14 cats behind, returning only once a week to check on them.

"I've offered to help her re-home the cats," neighbor Kayla Naper said. "I've sent her Facebook groups that she could take them to."

"Our windows are open and you can just hear them meowing all day," she added. "It's sad."

Naper and other neighbors said they did what they could to help the animals. In addition to feeding them, they called law enforcement, city officials and the Beaver County Humane Society.

Humane officers posted a letter on the house twice this week stating they needed to talk with the owner of the cats. When no one responded, they got a warrant.

"We have to follow certain laws and processes, so we couldn't just swoop in and take them as much as we would want to," said Alison Yazer, executive director of the humane society.

KDKA-TV cameras caught humane officers dressed in biohazard suits removing the abandoned cats one by one from the home. They were taken to the humane society's facility in Center Township to be evaluated.

Yazer said that the owner of the cats is facing charges. The humane society will attempt to contact her. If they're unable to reach her within 24 hours, the animals become the property of the humane society.