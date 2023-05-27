Pennsylvania bear that attacked 2 children captured and euthanized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bear that attack two children in northeastern Pennsylvania was captured and euthanized.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday that the female bear involved in the attack was caught overnight in a trap and euthanized. A male bear also was caught in a trap near the female, but he was relocated "to a more remote area," officials said.

"While the agency doesn't take lightly its duty to follow protocol to euthanize a bear involved in an attack, it also places great importance on ensuring public safety, and in this case we have fulfilled our responsibility through our actions," Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in a release.

Officials said the 5-year-old and 14-month-old had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated for bites and scratches at the hospital. The children were playing in the driveway of their home in Wright Township, Luzerne County on Monday, but the Game Commission said there are few details about what happened and what may have provoked the attack.

People are advised to keep their distance from bears. If you find one, let it know you're there by yelling or waving at it.

Bears are naturally afraid of people but can lose some of that fear when they live close to people, especially if they're fed, the Game Commission said. It's illegal to intentionally feed bears in Pennsylvania.

Bears can still be drawn to properties where they can find easy meals, and people who live in an area where bears have been a problem should consider removing potential food sources like trash cans and bird feeders.

The Game Commission said about 15,000 bears live in Pennsylvania.