Pa. attorney general seeks to ban Allegheny County contractor over unfinished work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania attorney general is suing to ban an Allegheny County contractor who allegedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in work orders.

The lawsuit from the attorney general's office accuses Garden Art of Pittsburgh and its CEO Arthur Ford Jr. of abandoning projects after retaining thousands of dollars in consumer deposits and using non-compliant contracts.

The filing seeks injunctive relief to ban Ford and Garden Art from contracting or doing home-improvement work in Pennsylvania, the attorney general's office said. The lawsuit also seeks consumer restitution for those impacted, civil penalties and costs.

In one case, the attorney general's office said a person made multiple retainer payments totaling $22,800, but the only work performed was removing existing tiles and pavers and applying a glue-like substance to the front steps. The lawsuit alleges the project was abandoned before any materials were delivered or installed.

The attorney general's office said eight consumers have filed complaints in the last two years with the Bureau of Consumer Protection against Garden Art.

Last August, the attorney general's office said Ford filed for bankruptcy and identified 25 consumer creditors with more than $262,000 in damages. The bankruptcy case has since been dismissed.

Ford has also been charged criminally, the attorney general's office said.

Any consumers who believe they or someone they know may be a victim of these practices should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at www.attorneygeneral.gov, call 800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.