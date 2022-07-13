Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania announces new guidelines for free and reduced student lunches

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania announces free and reduced lunch requirements
Pennsylvania announces free and reduced lunch requirements 00:18

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The commonwealth has announced new guidelines for free and reduced lunches in public schools.

This fall, schools are returning to requiring payments, however, there are new ranges for how families and students can qualify for free or reduced lunches.

"Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a major way schools provide for their students. Keeping students fed means they can focus on learning in the classroom instead of having to think about where their next meal might come from," said Vonda Ramp, state Director of Child Nutrition Programs.

Family Size
Free Meals or Milk
Reduced Price Meals
Not Eligible for Free or Reduced Price Meals or Milk

(130% of Poverty Guidelines)
(185% of Poverty Guidelines)
One
$0 to $17,667
$17,668 to $25,142
$25,143 and up
Two
$0 to $23,803$23,804 to $33,874
$33,875 and up
Three
$0 to $29,939
$29,940 to $42,606$42,607 and up
Four
$0 to $36,075
$36,076 to $51,338
$51,339 and up
Five
$0 to $42,211
$42,212 to $ 60,070
$60,071 and up
Six
$0 to $48,347
$48,348 to $68,802
$68,803 and up
Seven
$0 to $54,483
$54,484 to $77,534
$77,535 and up
Eight
$0 to $60,619
$60,620 to $86,266
$86,267 and up

Table courtesy of Pennsylvania State Government

You can learn more and apply on the Pennsylvania State Government website at this link.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 6:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.