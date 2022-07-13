Pennsylvania announces new guidelines for free and reduced student lunches

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The commonwealth has announced new guidelines for free and reduced lunches in public schools.

This fall, schools are returning to requiring payments, however, there are new ranges for how families and students can qualify for free or reduced lunches.

"Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a major way schools provide for their students. Keeping students fed means they can focus on learning in the classroom instead of having to think about where their next meal might come from," said Vonda Ramp, state Director of Child Nutrition Programs.

Family Size

Free Meals or Milk

Reduced Price Meals

Not Eligible for Free or Reduced Price Meals or Milk



(130% of Poverty Guidelines)

(185% of Poverty Guidelines)

One

$0 to $17,667

$17,668 to $25,142

$25,143 and up

Two

$0 to $23,803 $23,804 to $33,874

$33,875 and up

Three

$0 to $29,939

$29,940 to $42,606 $42,607 and up

Four

$0 to $36,075

$36,076 to $51,338

$51,339 and up

Five

$0 to $42,211

$42,212 to $ 60,070

$60,071 and up

Six

$0 to $48,347

$48,348 to $68,802

$68,803 and up

Seven

$0 to $54,483

$54,484 to $77,534

$77,535 and up

Eight

$0 to $60,619

$60,620 to $86,266

$86,267 and up

Table courtesy of Pennsylvania State Government

You can learn more and apply on the Pennsylvania State Government website at this link.