9-year-old Amish girl in Pennsylvania dies after being dragged by horse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 9-year-old Amish girl in Pennsylvania died after being dragged down a road by a horse.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said the girl died on Tuesday after her horse pulled her down a road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, around 10:30 a.m., LancasterOnline reported.

The newspaper reported that the girl was leading her horse when something spooked the animal, causing it to pull her down the road. The coroner said, according to LancasterOnline, that the girl got caught in the horse's reins.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Her cause of death reportedly was multiple traumatic injuries, and her death reportedly was ruled an accident. The 9-year-old girl has not been identified.

LancasterOnline reported that Lancaster County has more farm-related deaths than any other county in the Keystone State. The county is Pennsylvania's leading agricultural producer.