Pennsylvania American Water announces service disruption for parts of Mon Valley

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania American Water has announced a service disruption that will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for portions of New Eagle, Carroll Township and Monongahela in Washington County.

The company is replacing an outdated pressure-reducing valve station with a new above-ground pressure-reducing valve station near the Valley Volunteer Fire Station along State Route 136 in Carroll Township, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, contractors will begin making connections to the pressure-reducing valve stations, which will require a temporary service outage for customers in these areas.

The company anticipates resuming regular service by approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.