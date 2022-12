Pennsylvania American Water rates going up next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania American Water customers are going to pay more for their water.

Starting Jan. 28, 2023, the average water bill will go up by about $9. The average wastewater bill will increase by about $30.

Penn American Water says it'll expand its low-income discount program.