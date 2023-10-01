Pennsylvania American Water beginning multi-million-dollar upgrade project in the South Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania American Water will begin a multi-million-dollar project to upgrade a stretch of outdated water mains this fall.

According to the company, they're planning on upgrading about five miles of small, aging water mains.

The upgrades cost about $12.5 million and they will focus on the following areas:

Academy Place, Grenhurst Drive to Summer Place in Mt. Lebanon

Baptist Road from Weyman Road to Hamilton Road in Whitehall

Brownsville Road Extension from Chevy Chase Street to Don Street in Finleyville

Fort Couch Road from Donati Road to Dorchester Drive in Bethel Park

McKee Drive from Baptist Road to Norma Drive in Whitehall

Work is set to begin in those areas next week meaning traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the construction area and the utility company is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes.

Customers will be notified ahead of the construction and final restorations are expected this coming spring, but during the work, there is the possibility that they could see lower-than-normal water pressure, service interruptions, and possibly discolored water.

You can stay up-to-date on projects, progress, closures, and more on the Pennsylvania American Water website at this link.