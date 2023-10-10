Child buried up to head in corn-filled grain bin rescued in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child trapped in a grain bin was rescued by emergency crews on Monday in Adams County.

According to CBS 21, first responders were called Monday to a grain bin on Hoffman Road in Latimore Township for the trapped child.

Officials arrived at around 4:30 p.m. and began working to rescue the child. According to a Facebook post from the Dover Township Fire Department, the child was buried up to his head in corn, but he was breathing and conscious, the fire department added.

CBS 21 reported that first responders freed the child in approximately 30 minutes. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The boy's condition is not clear at this time, and officials didn't say how long the child was trapped inside the corn-filled grain bin.

Multiple fire companies responded, including Dover Township and York Springs Fire Company No. 1.

According to a 2022 study on confined space-related injuries and fatalities in agriculture by Purdue University researchers, there were 83 agricultural confined spaces cases in 2022, compared to 59 agricultural confined spaces cases in 2021. Twenty-four of the 83 cases in 2022 were fatal, the research shows.