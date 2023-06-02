PennDOT starting more work along southbound lanes of I-79

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another major traffic change is coming tonight along Interstate 79 -- and this time, it's the start of major reconstruction work south of the Neville Island Bridge.

KDKA's John Shumway is here with what you can expect.

We're talking about major work ahead and it means splitting the southbound traffic into two lanes.

While driving in the southbound lanes of I-79 from Neville Island to Crafton, you can feel the need for the reconstruction in the vibrations in teeth. So, get ready for the lane split.

"The one of the lanes southbound will move over into what we call an express lane," said Doug Thompson, Principal Assistant Construction Engineer with PennDOT. "And that will be just at the southern end of the Neville Island bridge. And that express lane will continue all the way down to approximately the Route 60 interchange."

The other lane will continue on the existing southbound lanes.

"That'll be on the typical southbound corridor and that's where we'll be doing the bulk of our reconstruction work here," Thompson said.

It's also the lane you'll want is you want to exit at Route 60. Northbound traffic has been in the new pattern for a while now and southbound will now also be feeling the construction zone squeeze.

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 miles per hour and already people are responding.

"The speeds have been reduced by about 10 miles per hour," Thompson said. "The actual speeds of people are slowing down."

Thompson adds that with narrower lanes and so much traffic, it's key to not be distracted, drive the speed limit, and stay focused on what's ahead of you.

The work to finish the cross-over starts tonight and by tomorrow afternoon, southbound traffic should be splitting come off of the Neville Island Bridge from now until late this fall.

There still will be the existing split along I-79 north of Neville Island.

While traveling southbound, you'll split in Franklin Park, come back together to cross the Neville Island Bridge, then split again until the Crafton exit.

All of the southbound work will wrap up later this year and then next year, work will begin on the northbound side.