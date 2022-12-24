Watch CBS News
PennDOT shuts down Millers Run Road Bridge due to 'advanced deterioration'

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - PennDOT has said they have shut down a bridge in South Fayette Township.

According to PennDOT, during a recent inspection of the Millers Run Road Bridge, they found "advanced deterioration" in the bridge's structure. 

That finding required an immediate closure. 

A detour has been put in place and it takes drivers onto Route 50. 

