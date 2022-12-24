PennDOT shuts down Millers Run Road Bridge due to 'advanced deterioration'
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - PennDOT has said they have shut down a bridge in South Fayette Township.
According to PennDOT, during a recent inspection of the Millers Run Road Bridge, they found "advanced deterioration" in the bridge's structure.
That finding required an immediate closure.
A detour has been put in place and it takes drivers onto Route 50.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.