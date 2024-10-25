Several late-season PennDOT projects will have impacts on Pittsburgh-area roadways this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several roadways in the Pittsburgh area are going to be busy this weekend with roadwork and have lanes shut down or will be closed entirely.

With Pitt having played Syracuse on Thursday night, the Penguins out of town, and the Steelers not playing until Monday night, it's an October recipe for late-season construction.

This is another weekend of increase lane restrictions along the Parkway East, however, this time the scope is limited.

From the exit to Business 22 in Monroeville around the curve and across the bridge over Sunset Drive, the highway will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

That will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday evening and remain that way until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, McKnight Road traffic in the North Hills will be reduced to a single lane in each direction over Nelson Run.

The work along McKnight Road will be wrapped up by 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Also on Saturday, look for closures of the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The closures will start anytime after 9 a.m. and will last for 15 minutes at a time. They'll be doing inspection work on the bridge, but should be finished by 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The only problem is that there's no way to predict exactly when the traffic to the bridge will be stopped.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 79 will be reduced to a single lane from the Crafton interchange to the Neville Island Bridge from Friday evening through Monday morning's rush hour.