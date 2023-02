PennDOT restores Driver and Vehicle Services following scheduled maintenance

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Drivers can now access PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle services following an outage.

Verizon network maintenance impacted several services including renewals, out-of-state transfers, and learner's permit transactions.

The maintenance finished ahead of schedule, as PennDOT announced on Friday that services would not be restored until 12:01 p.m. today.

However, the government agency announced just after 8 a.m. this morning that all services had been restored.

PennDOT Driver and Vehicle services can be done online at this link.