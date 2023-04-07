PennDOT provides update on 2023 construction projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some major construction projects are in the works this year across several counties.

PennDOT executives said there are 65 improvements ongoing or ready to get underway this year.

In Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties, they're spending over $329 million.

They're hopeful that by the end of the year, they'll be able to wrap up the work on projects like the improvements on Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge ramp and the Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation work.

Some projects that are set to begin this year include preservation work on the New Kensington Bridge and the Monaca-Rochester Bridge as well as work along Willam Penn Highway, McKnight Road, and I-79.