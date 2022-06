PennDOT preparing for next phase of Mon-Fayette Expressway Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT is getting ready to begin the next part of the Mon-Fayette Expressway Project.

The department soon begin looks for bids for the next phase of work.

The southern part of the project will stretch eight miles from Jefferson Hills to Duquesne and will cost around $800 million.