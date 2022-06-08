PennDOT preparing drivers for 15 days of closures and restrictions along Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first major headache of road construction season starts on the Parkway East this Friday.
Drivers traveling the busy highway will want to be aware of a 15-day lane restriction inbound and the closure of the Glenwood off-ramp. It all starts Friday, June 10, at 9 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. on June 25, PennDOT said.
The around-the-clock, single-lane restriction stretches from the Saline Street Bridge to just before the Boulevard of the Allies exit.
If you take Bates Street, be prepared for lots of changes during this work.
The street will close between Second Avenue and the Boulevard of the Allies. PennDOT is also closing the ramp from Bates Street to the Parkway East outbound. Those continuous closures run through June 15.
After that, PennDOT said some overnight closures may be needed through June 25.
One thing that will remain open during the project is the ramp from the Parkway East inbound to Bates Street, PennDOT said.
We don't have a lot of great places to send folks," PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said. "This is short term; so hopefully, if you don't have to come down here for those couple days we have it closed, you avoid it."
Here are the posted detours to get around the work.
Inbound (westbound) I-376 ramp to South 885/Glenwood (Exit 73A)
From inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East), continue past the closed ramp
Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
Turn right onto First Avenue
Turn left onto B Street
Turn right onto Second Avenue
Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street
End detour
Bates Street Ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 from the Boulevard of the Allies
Take the Boulevard of the Allies westbound (inbound)
Take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge
Merge onto I-376 Parkway East
Take the left-hand Grant Street off-ramp (Exit 71A)
From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville
End detour
Bates Street Ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 from Second Avenue
Take Second Avenue westbound (inbound)
Turn left onto B Street
Turn right onto First Avenue
Turn right onto Grant Street
Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville
End detour
Southbound Bates Street (From the Boulevard of the Allies to Second Avenue)
Take the Boulevard of the Allies westbound (inbound)
Take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge
Merge onto I-376 Parkway East
Take the left-hand Grant Street off-ramp (Exit 71A)
Turn right onto First Avenue
Turn left onto B Street
Turn right onto Second Avenue
Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street
End detour
Northbound Bates Street (From Second Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies)
From eastbound (outbound) Second Avenue, Turn right onto Hot Metal Street
Turn right onto East Carson Street (Route 837)
Turn right onto the Birmingham Bridge
Take the ramp toward Oakland
Turn right onto Forbes Avenue
Turn right onto Craft Avenue
Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to Bates Street
End detour
With construction season well underway, PennDOT is also urging drivers to be careful in work zones. A construction inspector was struck by a vehicle last weekend on the Jerome Street Bridge in McKeesport and they want to stress caution so it does not happen again.
for more features.