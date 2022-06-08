PennDOT preparing drivers for 15 days of closures and restrictions along Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first major headache of road construction season starts on the Parkway East this Friday.

Drivers traveling the busy highway will want to be aware of a 15-day lane restriction inbound and the closure of the Glenwood off-ramp. It all starts Friday, June 10, at 9 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. on June 25, PennDOT said.

The around-the-clock, single-lane restriction stretches from the Saline Street Bridge to just before the Boulevard of the Allies exit.

If you take Bates Street, be prepared for lots of changes during this work.

The street will close between Second Avenue and the Boulevard of the Allies. PennDOT is also closing the ramp from Bates Street to the Parkway East outbound. Those continuous closures run through June 15.

After that, PennDOT said some overnight closures may be needed through June 25.

One thing that will remain open during the project is the ramp from the Parkway East inbound to Bates Street, PennDOT said.

We don't have a lot of great places to send folks," PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said. "This is short term; so hopefully, if you don't have to come down here for those couple days we have it closed, you avoid it."

Here are the posted detours to get around the work.

Inbound (westbound) I-376 ramp to South 885/Glenwood (Exit 73A)

From inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East), continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto Second Avenue

Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street

End detour

Bates Street Ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 from the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the Boulevard of the Allies westbound (inbound)

Take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge

Merge onto I-376 Parkway East

Take the left-hand Grant Street off-ramp (Exit 71A)

From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Bates Street Ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 from Second Avenue

Take Second Avenue westbound (inbound)

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound Bates Street (From the Boulevard of the Allies to Second Avenue)

Take the Boulevard of the Allies westbound (inbound)

Take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge

Merge onto I-376 Parkway East

Take the left-hand Grant Street off-ramp (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto Second Avenue

Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street

End detour

Northbound Bates Street (From Second Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies)

From eastbound (outbound) Second Avenue, Turn right onto Hot Metal Street

Turn right onto East Carson Street (Route 837)

Turn right onto the Birmingham Bridge

Take the ramp toward Oakland

Turn right onto Forbes Avenue

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to Bates Street

End detour

With construction season well underway, PennDOT is also urging drivers to be careful in work zones. A construction inspector was struck by a vehicle last weekend on the Jerome Street Bridge in McKeesport and they want to stress caution so it does not happen again.