PennDOT phasing in new driver's license design

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT is phasing in newly-designed driver's licenses with enhanced security features.

PennDOT started piloting the new products at a license center in Enola on Monday, and the agency said all centers will transition to the new licenses and ID cards by mid-November.

The new products will have customized security patterning embedded into the credential, using non-commercial software specifically designed for high-security documents. There will also be features that change appearance when the card is viewed from different angles and a gold metallic tint that's only visible under direct lighting.

PennDOT is phasing in newly-designed driver licenses with enhanced security features. (Photo: PennDOT)

PennDOT said the new licenses and cards will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing products, meaning both the current and new card designs will be in circulation during the transition period.

"The update is an important component of PennDOT's ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release.

Both standard and REAL ID-compliant products will use the new design and security features, PennDOT said.