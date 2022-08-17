PennDOT opening 'Driver Improvement Schools' for those facing suspensions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're facing a suspension on your driver's license, PennDOT is giving you a chance at redemption.

They're opening a new "Driver Improvement School."

The six-hour course is for drivers who have accumulated points on their records or have a speeding conviction or other moving violations.

It focuses on safety and addresses poor driver behaviors through education.

You can learn more on the PennDOT website at this link.