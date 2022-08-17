Watch CBS News
Local News

PennDOT opening 'Driver Improvement Schools' for those facing suspensions

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're facing a suspension on your driver's license, PennDOT is giving you a chance at redemption.

They're opening a new "Driver Improvement School."

The six-hour course is for drivers who have accumulated points on their records or have a speeding conviction or other moving violations.

It focuses on safety and addresses poor driver behaviors through education.

You can learn more on the PennDOT website at this link.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.